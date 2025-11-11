KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

KALV stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $550.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $31,349.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,017.10. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $115,536.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,793.76. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,856 shares of company stock valued at $374,910 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 816.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

