KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%
KALV stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $550.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.
In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $31,349.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,017.10. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $115,536.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,793.76. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,856 shares of company stock valued at $374,910 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
