Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Announces Earnings Results

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of SATL stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Satellogic news, CFO Rick Dunn sold 22,692 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $86,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,913.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 283,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,155,133.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,323,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,806.56. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,748,359 shares of company stock worth $6,883,879. 51.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Satellogic during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.



