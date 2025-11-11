Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $40.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,459 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

