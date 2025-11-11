Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $30,318,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 468,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,125,887.05. This trade represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

