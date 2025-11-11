Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $34.01 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,859 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 67.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.