Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $589.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.39. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $612.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

