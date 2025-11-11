King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

