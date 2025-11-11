Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after acquiring an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

