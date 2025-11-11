ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $45,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 141.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $250.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on RMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,811. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.