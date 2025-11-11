Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $687.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.02. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

