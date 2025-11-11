JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CART. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,715. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Maplebear’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,141,071.10. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

