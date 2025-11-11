Midwest Trust Co Invests $2.04 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after buying an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after buying an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after buying an additional 605,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.45. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $371.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

