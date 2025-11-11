Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,310 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 113,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DLocal by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 152,699 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $14.60 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on DLocal in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on DLocal in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of DLocal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 768,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

