Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $1,588,000. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $427,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $533,486,000. Finally, Mayport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:COF opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

