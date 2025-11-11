HSBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by HSBC from $290.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

