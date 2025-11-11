Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew(Matt) Murphy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$47,000.00.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Prime Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. Prime Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Prime Financial Group

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

