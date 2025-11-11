Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.