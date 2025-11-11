Dole (NYSE:DOLE) to Buyback $100.00 million in Stock

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOLE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dole in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dole in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Dole Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DOLE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 310,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,667. Dole has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Dole had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dole will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dole Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Dole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.35%.

Dole Company Profile

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

