Macquarie Lowers CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target to $115.00

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Macquarie from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWV. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $14.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,454,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,111. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

