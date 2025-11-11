Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Banco Santander Chile traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.1130, with a volume of 110315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSAC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSAC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile
Banco Santander Chile Trading Up 0.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.
Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $581.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander Chile
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- EVgo’s 37% Revenue Growth: Forget the Car, Buy the Gas Station
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.