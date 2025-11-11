Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Banco Santander Chile traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.1130, with a volume of 110315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSAC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile Trading Up 0.6%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander Chile by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 380.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $581.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

