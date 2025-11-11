Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $74.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 227,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

