Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

