King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 155 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.85.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

