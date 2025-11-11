Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.57%. Ceragon Networks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 551,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.13. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 642.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 552,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 478,489 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 100.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 580,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 89,821 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
