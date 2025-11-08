SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Holdings Lowered by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

