Miller Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $310.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

