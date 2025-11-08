Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Purchased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

