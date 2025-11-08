Q3 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media Lowered by Roth Capital

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Reservoir Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Reservoir Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Reservoir Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $82.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 65,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $509,191.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,858.80. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 101.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

