SouthState Corp Has $84,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

