Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.1650. Outokumpu shares last traded at $2.1650, with a volume of 1,442 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUTKY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Danske raised Outokumpu to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Outokumpu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outokumpu will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 297.0%. Outokumpu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

