Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 53.57% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Fathom Price Performance

Fathom stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 435,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.90. Fathom has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fathom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fathom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fathom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fathom stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.46% of Fathom worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

