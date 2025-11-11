CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 236,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 95,056 shares.The stock last traded at $8.7750 and had previously closed at $8.80.

CLP Trading Down 0.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a yield of 438.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

