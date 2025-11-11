Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.30 and last traded at $131.5350. 682,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,539,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.39.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 33.5% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

