Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.4360. 4,409,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,423,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,265,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 245.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,551,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 10,305.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,509,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,494,744 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $7,723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,055 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

