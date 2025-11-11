AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.4580, but opened at $25.38. AB SKF shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 1,663 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. AB SKF had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

