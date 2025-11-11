iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.07. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $4.2450, with a volume of 558,521 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 3.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.94.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $257,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,684.40. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 293.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

