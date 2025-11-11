Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KELYA. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.80 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Kelly Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $368,143.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,999.62. The trade was a 40.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $100,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,112.26. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,902 shares of company stock worth $721,526. Company insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $4,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

