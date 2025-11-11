Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $285.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Amgen traded as high as $336.05 and last traded at $335.1070, with a volume of 1290548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.66.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.74.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Amgen by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 165.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.96. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

