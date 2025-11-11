China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.26. China Resources Enterprise shares last traded at $7.2550, with a volume of 495 shares traded.

China Resources Enterprise Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

China Resources Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Enterprise’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 147.0%.

China Resources Enterprise Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

