Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Compass Point set a $11.00 price objective on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE HOUS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 1,047,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,223. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter worth $530,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,861,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

