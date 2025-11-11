JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 525

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 to GBX 525 in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.

BARC stock traded up GBX 5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 423.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,885,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,951,305. The company has a market capitalization of £58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 223.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 426.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.07.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 753,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373, for a total transaction of £2,810,323.74. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

