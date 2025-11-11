Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,304,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,249 shares.The stock last traded at $58.9120 and had previously closed at $58.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 58.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

