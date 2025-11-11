C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.50. C3.ai shares last traded at $15.0380, with a volume of 2,353,778 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $796,508.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,526.46. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,011,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,843.83. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774,973 shares of company stock valued at $31,388,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,036,000 after buying an additional 162,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,826,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after buying an additional 116,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 156,925 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,214,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai



C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

