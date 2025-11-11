Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Braskem has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Braskem stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braskem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Santander cut Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

