Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 5,635 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,700 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,107.

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 120 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,894. The stock had a trading volume of 400,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,095. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,452 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,821.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,768.12.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

