Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 5,635 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,700 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,107.
DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.
