AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,383.33.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABDP

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AB Dynamics stock remained flat at GBX 1,300 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,369.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,535.59. The firm has a market cap of £297.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,210 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 81.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. Analysts predict that AB Dynamics will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.