AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,383.33.
AB Dynamics Stock Performance
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 81.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. Analysts predict that AB Dynamics will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.
