Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.60. Pharming Group shares last traded at $16.2710, with a volume of 28,703 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHAR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,633.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

