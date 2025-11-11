Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

ARLO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 793,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,766. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $2,288,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,132.09. This represents a 22.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $155,815.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 669,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,698.24. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,848 shares of company stock worth $6,707,126. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,678,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,443 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 778.6% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 1,019,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,510,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 792,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,298,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

