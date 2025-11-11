Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Seadrill stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.59. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seadrill will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 254.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seadrill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

