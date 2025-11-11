4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 5,755 to GBX 5,140 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,646.67.

Shares of LON:FOUR traded up GBX 605.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,010.32. 508,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,115. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,251.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,404.86. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,915 and a 12 month high of GBX 6,050.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

